Piper Sandler Boosts Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Price Target to $185.00

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) had its target price lifted by Piper Sandler from $143.00 to $185.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 44.53% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Crocs from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Crocs from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Crocs from $95.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Crocs from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Crocs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.40.

NASDAQ CROX traded up $8.02 on Thursday, hitting $128.00. The company had a trading volume of 117,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,647. Crocs has a 12-month low of $35.14 and a 12-month high of $120.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.66. Crocs had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 121.70%. The business had revenue of $640.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Crocs will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Doreen A. Wright sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.70, for a total transaction of $53,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,117,004.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Doreen A. Wright sold 688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $77,744.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,478,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,188 shares of company stock worth $8,894,394 in the last ninety days. 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 54.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

