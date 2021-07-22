Piper Sandler Raises Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Price Target to $18.00

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) had its price target hoisted by Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.21% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MGY. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.64.

Shares of NYSE:MGY opened at $14.04 on Thursday. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of $4.09 and a 12-month high of $16.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87 and a beta of 2.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.10. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $207.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.83 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, Director John B. Walker sold 7,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total value of $109,060,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 92,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

