Piper Sandler Trims Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Target Price to $32.00

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $32.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 303.02% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MCRB. Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Seres Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.17.

MCRB stock traded down $12.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.94. The company had a trading volume of 643,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,181. The stock has a market cap of $727.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 3.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a current ratio of 5.26. Seres Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.67 and a 12 month high of $38.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.21.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 million. Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.99% and a negative net margin of 340.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Seres Therapeutics will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 218,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,349,000 after acquiring an additional 30,326 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 9,442 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 6,113 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 685,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,790,000 after acquiring an additional 32,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares during the last quarter. 98.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

