Piper Sandler Weighs in on Equity Bancshares, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:EQBK)

Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Equity Bancshares in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.75 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.71. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Equity Bancshares’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

EQBK stock opened at $30.83 on Thursday. Equity Bancshares has a 52-week low of $13.75 and a 52-week high of $33.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $442.10 million, a PE ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.26.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.47. Equity Bancshares had a positive return on equity of 11.94% and a negative net margin of 26.20%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 170.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equity Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $145,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,373 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares in the last quarter. 64.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equity Bancshares Company Profile

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit and other loan products to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

