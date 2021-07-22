Pirate Chain Price Hits $2.19 on Top Exchanges (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $404.87 million and approximately $591,224.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pirate Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $2.19 or 0.00006807 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

Pirate Chain is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 184,478,734 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black . Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

