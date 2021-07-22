PirateCash (PIRATE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.03 Million

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 22nd. PirateCash has a total market capitalization of $1.03 million and $1,962.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PirateCash has traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PirateCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0401 or 0.00000124 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000039 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 34.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000266 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000077 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000017 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PirateCash Profile

PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 34,027,920 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. PirateCash’s official website is piratecash.net. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network. PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling PirateCash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PirateCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PirateCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

