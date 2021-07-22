PIVX Price Down 4% Over Last Week (PIVX)

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. PIVX has a total market capitalization of $32.19 million and $228,539.00 worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PIVX has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PIVX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.49 or 0.00001530 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000024 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00014402 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000163 BTC.

0x_nodes (BIOS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00010499 BTC.

About PIVX

PIVX (PIVX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 65,180,592 coins. The official message board for PIVX is forum.pivx.org . The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here . PIVX’s official website is www.pivx.org

According to CryptoCompare, “PIVX is a cutting edge User Data Protection oriented blockchain project and cryptocurrency. Launched in January 2016, it has delivered unparalleled transaction privacy and obfuscation algorithms deployed on a Proof of Stake blockchain, which allows users of PIVX to fully protect their sensitive data including personally identifiable data as well as financial data from floating around freely on the web. This protection comes through PIVX SHIELD, which is a highly customized anonymity protocol based on zk-SNARKs Sapling. PIVX is also an open-source and decentralized autonomously organized (DAO) project featuring community governance mechanisms and multi-purpose masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

PIVX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIVX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIVX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

