Pizza Price Tops $0.0416 on Top Exchanges (PIZZA)

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. Pizza has a total market cap of $1.29 million and $2,842.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pizza has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar. One Pizza coin can now be purchased for about $0.0416 or 0.00000127 BTC on popular exchanges.

Pizza Coin Profile

Pizza (CRYPTO:PIZZA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. Pizza’s official website is pizza.live . Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin . The official message board for Pizza is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

Pizza Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pizza should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pizza using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

