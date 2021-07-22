Pizza Trading 9.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (PIZZA)

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 22nd. Pizza has a market cap of $1.23 million and $2,505.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Pizza has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Pizza coin can now be purchased for $0.0398 or 0.00000125 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Pizza alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001519 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00007388 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $394.21 or 0.01236649 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00010481 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About Pizza

Pizza is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. Pizza’s official message board is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE . Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin . The official website for Pizza is pizza.live

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

Buying and Selling Pizza

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pizza should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pizza using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pizza and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.