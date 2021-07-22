PJT Partners (PJT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect PJT Partners to post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $206.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.89 million. PJT Partners had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 32.01%. On average, analysts expect PJT Partners to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PJT stock opened at $74.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 0.95. PJT Partners has a 1-year low of $51.91 and a 1-year high of $81.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is currently 4.06%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PJT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. PJT Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.20.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and capital markets advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capabilities, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, and activism defense.

