PKG Token (PKG) 24-Hour Volume Tops $3,233.00

PKG Token (CURRENCY:PKG) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 22nd. PKG Token has a market capitalization of $203,469.42 and approximately $3,233.00 worth of PKG Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PKG Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, PKG Token has traded up 16.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PKG Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003092 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00040876 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.46 or 0.00103436 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.72 or 0.00141347 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32,380.95 or 1.00107856 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003098 BTC.

About PKG Token

PKG Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,969,257,745 coins. PKG Token’s official Twitter account is @pokemongopkg

Buying and Selling PKG Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PKG Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PKG Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PKG Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PKG Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PKG Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.