PlatonCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $153,736.00 (PLTC)

PlatonCoin (CURRENCY:PLTC) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 22nd. One PlatonCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.48 or 0.00001505 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, PlatonCoin has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. PlatonCoin has a market capitalization of $39.01 million and $153,736.00 worth of PlatonCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003132 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00048155 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002788 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003135 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00013800 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.07 or 0.00839579 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006370 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000346 BTC.

PlatonCoin Coin Profile

PlatonCoin (PLTC) is a coin. Its launch date was January 30th, 2020. PlatonCoin’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 81,154,472 coins. PlatonCoin’s official Twitter account is @platonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PlatonCoin is platonfinance.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Platon Finance is a blockchain digital ecosystem designed to represent a bridge for all the people and business owners so everybody could learn, understand, use and benefit from blockchain, a revolution of technology. “

PlatonCoin Coin Trading

