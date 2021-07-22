Playcent (PCNT) Price Hits $0.0543 on Major Exchanges

Playcent (CURRENCY:PCNT) traded down 12.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. Playcent has a total market capitalization of $1.33 million and approximately $228,737.00 worth of Playcent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Playcent coin can now be purchased for $0.0543 or 0.00000168 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Playcent has traded 31.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Playcent Coin Profile

Playcent (CRYPTO:PCNT) is a coin. Its launch date was March 6th, 2021. Playcent’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,551,123 coins. Playcent’s official Twitter account is @playcentglobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Playcent is a blockchain-based user-generated content platform for interactive apps and games. It’s a remix tool that anyone can use to make interactive games, mini-apps, and memes based on the various templates created by independent developers. “

Buying and Selling Playcent

