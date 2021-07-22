PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) Stock Price Down 3.3%

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY)’s stock price fell 3.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $28.17 and last traded at $28.40. 8,348 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,094,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.38.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on PLBY. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on PLBY Group in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital lifted their price target on PLBY Group from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on PLBY Group from $28.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PLBY Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on PLBY Group from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.20.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.91.
In related news, major shareholder Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 82,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.92, for a total transaction of $3,540,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 360,627 shares of company stock valued at $16,072,453 in the last quarter.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PLBY Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Skye Global Management LP bought a new position in PLBY Group during the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in PLBY Group during the 1st quarter worth $229,000. Towerview LLC bought a new position in PLBY Group during the 1st quarter worth $294,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in PLBY Group during the 1st quarter worth $329,000. 25.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
PLBY Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLBY)
PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.
