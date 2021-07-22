PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) Stock Price Down 3.3%

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY)’s stock price fell 3.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $28.17 and last traded at $28.40. 8,348 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,094,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.38.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PLBY. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on PLBY Group in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital lifted their price target on PLBY Group from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on PLBY Group from $28.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PLBY Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on PLBY Group from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.91.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $42.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.50 million. On average, analysts forecast that PLBY Group, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 82,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.92, for a total transaction of $3,540,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 360,627 shares of company stock valued at $16,072,453 in the last quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PLBY Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Skye Global Management LP bought a new position in PLBY Group during the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in PLBY Group during the 1st quarter worth $229,000. Towerview LLC bought a new position in PLBY Group during the 1st quarter worth $294,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in PLBY Group during the 1st quarter worth $329,000. 25.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PLBY Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLBY)

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

