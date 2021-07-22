Plian (PI) Price Up 8.2% Over Last Week

Plian (CURRENCY:PI) traded up 9.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 22nd. Plian has a total market capitalization of $5.43 million and $59,756.00 worth of Plian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Plian has traded up 8.2% against the US dollar. One Plian coin can currently be bought for $0.0065 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Plian Coin Profile

Plian (PI) is a coin. It was first traded on March 29th, 2019. Plian’s total supply is 1,561,546,868 coins and its circulating supply is 830,675,662 coins. Plian’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is a native multi-chain system supporting EVM with original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It aims to make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

Buying and Selling Plian

