Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Insider Sanjay K. Shrestha Sells 5,700 Shares

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) insider Sanjay K. Shrestha sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $162,051.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Plug Power stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.34. The company had a trading volume of 869,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,098,336. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 26.57 and a quick ratio of 25.59. Plug Power Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.07 and a fifty-two week high of $75.49.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 21st. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.62 million. Plug Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 26.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,768,929 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,142,117,000 after acquiring an additional 12,607,594 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Plug Power by 19.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,922,604 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $283,678,000 after buying an additional 1,300,773 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Plug Power by 567.2% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 6,727,350 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $241,108,000 after buying an additional 5,718,985 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Plug Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,881,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Plug Power by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,412,694 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $183,546,000 after buying an additional 72,032 shares during the period. 49.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PLUG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Plug Power from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Plug Power in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.54 target price on the stock. COKER & PALMER reiterated a “sector underperform” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Plug Power from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Plug Power from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.73.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

