PlutusDeFi (PLT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.35 Million

PlutusDeFi (CURRENCY:PLT) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. PlutusDeFi has a market cap of $2.11 million and approximately $2.35 million worth of PlutusDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PlutusDeFi has traded 30.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PlutusDeFi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000915 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003103 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00049453 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003108 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00014749 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $276.54 or 0.00857969 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006325 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000348 BTC.

About PlutusDeFi

PLT is a coin. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2020. PlutusDeFi’s total supply is 107,790,338 coins and its circulating supply is 21,072,987 coins. PlutusDeFi’s official website is plutusdefi.com . PlutusDeFi’s official Twitter account is @adddotxyz . The official message board for PlutusDeFi is medium.com/plutusdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “ADD.xyz upholds the core values of decentralization. That’s why ADD.xyz’s Defi-As-A-Service solutions focus on user privacy, anonymity and maintaining sovereignty over users wealth. ADD.xyz aims to makes it easy to enter the world of decentralized finance. PlutusDeFi is rebranding its platform to Add.xyz. Please, visit the announcement page. “

