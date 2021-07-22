PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Director Arnold J. Levine Sells 3,500 Shares

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Director Arnold J. Levine sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $122,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Arnold J. Levine also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PMV Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Thursday, May 20th, Arnold J. Levine sold 3,500 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total value of $120,785.00.

PMV Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 384,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,136. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.38 and a twelve month high of $63.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.59.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26). Analysts predict that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 163.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.