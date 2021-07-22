Point72 Asset Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 2,414,122 Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,414,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,054,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 4.66% of Patria Investments as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Patria Investments in the first quarter worth $342,022,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patria Investments during the first quarter worth $43,404,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Patria Investments during the first quarter worth $39,222,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patria Investments during the first quarter worth $24,628,000. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Patria Investments during the first quarter worth $21,527,000.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PAX shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Patria Investments from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Patria Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Patria Investments in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.83.

Shares of PAX stock opened at $16.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $835.25 million and a P/E ratio of 31.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.50. Patria Investments Limited has a 52 week low of $13.40 and a 52 week high of $23.28.

Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $30.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.76 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Patria Investments Limited will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.106 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Patria Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.77%.

Patria Investments Profile

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

