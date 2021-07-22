Point72 Asset Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 579,142 Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 579,142 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,439,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.09% of Edwards Lifesciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Scholtz & Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.1% during the first quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 43,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,613,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 345.2% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,043,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $87,308,000 after acquiring an additional 809,358 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 10.2% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 364,439 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,482,000 after acquiring an additional 33,615 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth about $411,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 14.8% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 816,342 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $68,279,000 after acquiring an additional 105,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 35,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.28, for a total transaction of $3,280,554.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,952,544.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 4,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.09, for a total transaction of $448,259.85. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,860,214.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,423 shares of company stock valued at $14,947,184 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EW stock opened at $106.05 on Thursday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $70.92 and a one year high of $109.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.09.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 27.63%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.50.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

