Point72 Asset Management L.P. Boosts Stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 63.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 181,304 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,399 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.32% of Five Below worth $34,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Five Below by 250.2% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 24,418 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,659,000 after purchasing an additional 17,445 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below in the first quarter valued at $2,679,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 59.6% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 66,595 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,706,000 after purchasing an additional 24,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Infusive Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 13.5% in the first quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,900 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total transaction of $1,858,527.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,784,412.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Five Below from $225.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Evercore ISI lowered Five Below to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $192.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.94. Five Below, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.85 and a 52-week high of $205.28.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $597.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.21 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.91) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 197.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Five Below Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

