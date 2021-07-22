Point72 Asset Management L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,731,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,975 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.05% of Equinor ASA worth $33,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the first quarter valued at $1,999,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the first quarter valued at $199,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 23.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 312,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,090,000 after purchasing an additional 58,447 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Equinor ASA by 19.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 679,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,219,000 after buying an additional 112,193 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Equinor ASA by 43.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the period.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

EQNR stock opened at $19.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.39. The company has a market capitalization of $63.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.24. Equinor ASA has a 1-year low of $12.11 and a 1-year high of $23.36.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $16.13 billion during the quarter. Equinor ASA had a positive return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 6.30%. On average, analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is presently 125.93%.

Several research analysts have commented on EQNR shares. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Danske lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Equinor ASA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

Equinor ASA Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy, as well as other businesses in Norway and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Exploration Norway; Exploration & Production (E&P) International; E&P USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; and Other.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.