Point72 Asset Management L.P. Buys 42,063 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 41.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143,841 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 42,063 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.22% of Insulet worth $37,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Insulet by 17.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Insulet by 6.2% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 855 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Insulet by 0.9% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,856 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Insulet by 39.4% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 216 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Insulet by 281.8% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PODD opened at $273.88 on Thursday. Insulet Co. has a 1 year low of $189.02 and a 1 year high of $306.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $269.65. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a PE ratio of 2,088.31 and a beta of 0.68.

In related news, Director Sally Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.07, for a total value of $2,690,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,463,735.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Charles Alpuche sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.67, for a total transaction of $499,073.00. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PODD. Barclays began coverage on Insulet in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on Insulet from $296.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Insulet from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Insulet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Insulet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $273.93.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

