Point72 Asset Management L.P. Buys 846,013 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 411.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,051,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 846,013 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.24% of Howmet Aerospace worth $33,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HWM. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,849,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,436,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Shares of NYSE HWM opened at $32.51 on Thursday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.52 and a twelve month high of $36.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.02. The company has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.39 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 9.96%. Howmet Aerospace’s quarterly revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th.

HWM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Argus raised their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.18.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

See Also: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.