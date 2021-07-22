Point72 Asset Management L.P. Decreases Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. decreased its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 59.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 373,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 538,719 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of Monster Beverage worth $34,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 31.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,064,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,692,000 after buying an additional 2,148,260 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 16.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,661,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,994,000 after buying an additional 1,252,166 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,398,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,600,000 after buying an additional 52,804 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,695,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,672,000 after buying an additional 35,243 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,591,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,254,000 after buying an additional 134,443 shares during the period. 63.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total value of $4,068,092.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,079.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.26.

Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $93.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.36. The firm has a market cap of $49.34 billion, a PE ratio of 34.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.11. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $74.59 and a twelve month high of $99.24.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.02). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 30.25%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.