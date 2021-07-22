Point72 Asset Management L.P. Lowers Position in 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,555,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 206,886 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 1.14% of 21Vianet Group worth $50,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group during the first quarter worth $275,669,000. Cederberg Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group during the first quarter worth about $233,870,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 1,158.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,328,612 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $75,214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143,572 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 117.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,808,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $122,999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in 21Vianet Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,329,000. Institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Get 21Vianet Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VNET opened at $18.75 on Thursday. 21Vianet Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.94 and a twelve month high of $44.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.82.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.12). 21Vianet Group had a negative net margin of 59.54% and a negative return on equity of 49.77%. The business had revenue of $211.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.19 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 21Vianet Group, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VNET. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of 21Vianet Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

21Vianet Group Profile

21Vianet Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for 21Vianet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 21Vianet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.