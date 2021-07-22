Point72 Asset Management L.P. Makes New $34.62 Million Investment in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 580,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,616,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.08% of Johnson Controls International at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,061,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,285,518,000 after buying an additional 1,033,061 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 30,296,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,765,000 after buying an additional 3,765,174 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 17,881,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,090,000 after buying an additional 734,151 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,639,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,252,000 after buying an additional 467,426 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth about $295,934,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 19,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $1,268,471.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 84,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,565,786.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total transaction of $11,729,395.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,315,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,286,692.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 412,704 shares of company stock worth $27,680,387 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. OTR Global raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays raised shares of Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.89.

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $70.39 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $50.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.33, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.09. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $36.41 and a 52-week high of $70.81.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.21%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

