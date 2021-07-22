Point72 Asset Management L.P. Makes New Investment in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 182,610 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $37,515,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.86% of ICU Medical at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ICU Medical by 8,866.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 269 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in ICU Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ICU Medical by 91.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of ICU Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, RBF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICU Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical stock opened at $198.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 45.41 and a beta of 0.60. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $176.11 and a 1 year high of $227.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $204.06.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.02. ICU Medical had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $318.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.20 million. Sell-side analysts expect that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

In related news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total value of $196,708.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,264.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

