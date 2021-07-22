Point72 Asset Management L.P. Purchases 315,542 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 30.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,338,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 315,542 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.20% of The AES worth $35,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in The AES by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 44,271,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,186,934,000 after buying an additional 11,630,244 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The AES by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,731,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,172,437,000 after purchasing an additional 680,732 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The AES by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,359,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $303,737,000 after purchasing an additional 373,435 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in The AES by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,257,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $167,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in The AES by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,674,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,852,000 after purchasing an additional 35,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Get The AES alerts:

Shares of AES stock opened at $24.36 on Thursday. The AES Co. has a one year low of $14.83 and a one year high of $29.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.45. The stock has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The AES had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 26.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1505 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. The AES’s payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

Several brokerages have commented on AES. TheStreet lowered shares of The AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of The AES in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of The AES in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The AES from $30.50 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

The AES Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Further Reading: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for The AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.