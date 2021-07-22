Point72 Asset Management L.P. Purchases 99,782 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 207.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,782 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.07% of AON worth $34,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV raised its stake in AON by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 66,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,352,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of AON during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,930,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of AON by 95.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after buying an additional 5,334 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of AON by 1,813.4% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 233,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,257,000 after buying an additional 220,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AON by 4.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 196,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,129,000 after buying an additional 7,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AON shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James set a $235.04 target price on shares of AON and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. AON has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.89.

NYSE AON opened at $230.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $243.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 0.84. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $179.52 and a 52 week high of $260.97.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. AON had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 62.86%. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.80%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

