Point72 Asset Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 3,600,000 Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WPF)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WPF) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,144,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 2.78% of Foley Trasimene Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $45,852,000. Greenlight Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $16,666,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition by 13,430.3% during the 1st quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,653,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641,723 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $12,963,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $10,868,000. 56.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WPF opened at $9.00 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.98. Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $14.51.

In other Foley Trasimene Acquisition news, major shareholder William P. Foley II bought 100,000 shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.98 per share, for a total transaction of $998,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Richard N. Massey bought 10,000 shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.90 per share, with a total value of $99,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Separately, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Foley Trasimene Acquisition in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Company Profile

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on identifying a prospective target business in financial technology or business process outsourcing.

