Point72 Asset Management L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 75.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,913 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,385 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Target were worth $43,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Target by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Target by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in Target by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 11,972 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,113,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Target from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Target from $225.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Target from $215.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.39.

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $3,550,791.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Mark Schindele sold 4,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.05, for a total value of $1,037,481.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,199.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,693 shares of company stock valued at $5,032,015. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Target stock opened at $257.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $120.00 and a 52 week high of $256.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $235.25.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 12.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.87%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

