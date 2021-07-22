Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 834,940 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 39.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,293,244 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 834,940 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.77% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $37,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter worth $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 261.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,066 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter worth $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 57.0% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,354 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000.

Shares of AEO stock opened at $35.04 on Thursday. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $38.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.93 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.16.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is presently 360.00%.

In related news, EVP Stacy Siegal sold 26,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.93, for a total value of $997,217.63. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,322 shares in the company, valued at $1,529,413.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 18,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $649,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,650,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AEO shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.19.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

