Point72 Asset Management L.P. Takes $34.67 Million Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 255,214 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $34,666,000.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WMT. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 29.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
WMT stock opened at $141.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $140.08. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.28 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66. The company has a market cap of $395.38 billion, a PE ratio of 32.83, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.46.
In related news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 5,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $845,283.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total transaction of $1,391,933.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,591,645 shares of company stock valued at $3,978,991,425 in the last 90 days. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
WMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. lifted their target price on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.87.
Walmart Profile
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
See Also: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread
Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.