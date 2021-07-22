Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Shares Sold by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 73.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,261 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Polaris during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in Polaris during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Polaris during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Polaris by 445.3% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Polaris by 106.8% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PII opened at $135.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $131.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 2.02. Polaris Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.67 and a 52-week high of $147.73.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 63.13%. The business’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 31st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.56%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PII. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Polaris from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Polaris from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Polaris from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, downgraded shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.82.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

