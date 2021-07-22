Polkadot (DOT) Trading 1.8% Higher This Week

Polkadot (CURRENCY:DOT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 22nd. During the last seven days, Polkadot has traded up 1.8% against the dollar. Polkadot has a market cap of $12.97 billion and $1.04 billion worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polkadot coin can currently be purchased for about $13.26 or 0.00041043 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Polkadot alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003096 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.10 or 0.00105524 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.57 or 0.00141034 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,392.84 or 1.00241145 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002938 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003104 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $103.06 or 0.00318925 BTC.

Polkadot Coin Profile

Polkadot was first traded on August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,093,300,231 coins and its circulating supply is 977,576,074 coins. Polkadot’s official message board is medium.com/polkadot-network . Polkadot’s official website is polkadot.network . Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadotnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Polkadot is https://reddit.com/r/dot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkadot development is on track to deliver a robust platform for security, scalability, and innovation. Currently, Polkadot is in the NPoS phase of launch. Polkadot enables cross-blockchain transfers of any type of data or asset, not just tokens. Connecting to Polkadot gives users the ability to interoperate with a wide variety of blockchains in the Polkadot network. The DOT token serves three distinct purposes: governance over the network, staking, and bonding. “This page refers to the new DOT which is 100x smaller than the old DOT (the DOT token underwent a redenomination from its original sale on 21 August 2020 at 16:40 UTC, block number 1,248,328)” “

Polkadot Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadot directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkadot should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polkadot using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polkadot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polkadot and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.