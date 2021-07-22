PolkaWar (PWAR) Tops 1-Day Volume of $938,151.00

PolkaWar (CURRENCY:PWAR) traded down 16.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 22nd. PolkaWar has a market cap of $1.44 million and approximately $938,151.00 worth of PolkaWar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PolkaWar has traded up 38.1% against the US dollar. One PolkaWar coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000680 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003063 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00040411 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.53 or 0.00105772 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.92 or 0.00143731 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,643.26 or 0.99992959 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003072 BTC.

PolkaWar Coin Profile

PolkaWar’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,500,000 coins. PolkaWar’s official Twitter account is @polkawarnft

Buying and Selling PolkaWar

