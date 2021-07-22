Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Issues Earnings Results

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) released its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $6.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.37 by $0.81, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pool had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 71.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. Pool updated its FY 2021 guidance to $13.460-$13.960 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $13.46-13.96 EPS.

POOL stock traded down $8.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $449.09. The company had a trading volume of 17,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,576. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Pool has a 1 year low of $285.92 and a 1 year high of $478.67. The company has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.23 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $447.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 38.00%.

In other news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.80, for a total value of $773,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 12,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,511,655.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 9,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.97, for a total transaction of $4,142,670.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 88,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,387,409.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 50,711 shares of company stock valued at $21,757,571. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on POOL. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Pool in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Pool from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $482.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Pool from $360.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $453.43.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

