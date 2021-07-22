Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $13.46-13.96 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $12.32. Pool also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $13.460-$13.960 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Pool in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $535.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Pool from $360.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pool from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $482.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Pool from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pool has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $453.43.

Get Pool alerts:

Shares of POOL opened at $457.69 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $447.05. Pool has a twelve month low of $285.92 and a twelve month high of $478.67. The company has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a PE ratio of 42.94 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.27. Pool had a return on equity of 71.77% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Pool’s revenue was up 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Pool will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Pool’s payout ratio is presently 38.00%.

In other news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.17, for a total transaction of $5,164,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 96,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,865,533.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.80, for a total value of $773,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 12,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,511,655.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,711 shares of company stock valued at $21,757,571 in the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.