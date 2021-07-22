Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.63 EPS

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.63, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Popular had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 12.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS.

NASDAQ BPOP traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $72.34. 12,301 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 512,012. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.33. Popular has a 52 week low of $34.30 and a 52 week high of $83.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is a positive change from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.66%.

In other Popular news, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $542,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Eduardo J. Negron sold 10,000 shares of Popular stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $749,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,033 shares of company stock worth $1,293,863. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

BPOP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. increased their price objective on Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Popular from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.17.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

