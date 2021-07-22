Populous (PPT) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.90 Million

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. One Populous coin can currently be purchased for about $1.61 or 0.00004997 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Populous has a total market capitalization of $85.90 million and $1.90 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Populous has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Populous alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003098 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00049473 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003102 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00014661 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $277.98 or 0.00861064 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006289 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000340 BTC.

About Populous

Populous is a coin. It launched on July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 coins. The official website for Populous is populous.world . Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers. “

Populous Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Populous should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Populous using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Populous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Populous and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.