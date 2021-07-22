Portion Trading 1.5% Higher This Week (PRT)

Portion (CURRENCY:PRT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. One Portion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0136 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges. Portion has a total market cap of $2.97 million and $9,199.00 worth of Portion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Portion has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Portion Coin Profile

PRT is a coin. Portion’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 218,358,830 coins. Portion’s official Twitter account is @papushatech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Portion is https://reddit.com/r/PortionArt

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Russia, Papusha is a green oil processing platform. It allows its users to invest in a green technology designed to convert oil refineries residues into liquid fuel. By binding the PRT token and the production resultant from the oil processing, Papusha expects to create a tokenized investment ecosystem for its technology application. The PRT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a token that represents an investment digital asset as it is linked directly to the capacity of processing the oil residues into liquid fuel from Papusha. “

Portion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Portion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Portion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Portion using one of the exchanges listed above.

