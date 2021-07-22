Potrero Capital Research LLC Buys 30,000 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Potrero Capital Research LLC grew its holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 928,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. NortonLifeLock comprises about 4.7% of Potrero Capital Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Potrero Capital Research LLC owned 0.16% of NortonLifeLock worth $19,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NLOK. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter worth $1,450,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter worth $2,751,000. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NortonLifeLock stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,628,859. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.98 and a 12 month high of $28.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.27. The company has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 0.70.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 161.81% and a net margin of 21.72%. The company had revenue of $672.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

A number of research firms recently commented on NLOK. Bank of America upgraded NortonLifeLock from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.88.

In other news, Director Peter A. Feld sold 416,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $11,038,902.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,944.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

