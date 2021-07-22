Potrero Capital Research LLC Has $15.97 Million Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Potrero Capital Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 281.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,218 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up about 3.8% of Potrero Capital Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Potrero Capital Research LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $15,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the third quarter valued at about $251,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at about $615,000. Bickling Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at about $350,000. United Bank increased its holdings in Facebook by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 4,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,889 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on FB. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Facebook from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Facebook from $360.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on Facebook from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KGI Securities began coverage on Facebook in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Finally, restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.58.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.20, for a total value of $27,379,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total value of $78,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,099,130.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,460,920 shares of company stock worth $814,534,268. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $348.22. 189,551 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,889,378. The company has a market cap of $987.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $226.90 and a 52 week high of $358.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $335.86.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.