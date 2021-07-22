Potrero Capital Research LLC Sells 100,000 Shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Potrero Capital Research LLC decreased its position in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) by 30.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 228,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. Sonos comprises 2.0% of Potrero Capital Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Potrero Capital Research LLC owned about 0.18% of Sonos worth $8,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sonos by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,700,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,426,000 after acquiring an additional 5,939,625 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Sonos by 99.5% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 5,123,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555,818 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Sonos by 194.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,924,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591,758 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Sonos by 1,024.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,093,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sonos by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,943,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,838,000 after acquiring an additional 146,447 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonos alerts:

Shares of SONO stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.40. 5,491 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,347,625. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 44.88, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.90. Sonos, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.40 and a twelve month high of $44.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.82.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $332.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.48 million. Sonos had a return on equity of 43.14% and a net margin of 7.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 90.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS. Analysts forecast that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sonos news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 27,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total value of $1,086,324.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,875,692.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Anna Fraser sold 15,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $538,872.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,355 shares in the company, valued at $327,986.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 269,945 shares of company stock worth $9,417,424. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sonos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sonos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc provides multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts, and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone, or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

See Also: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.