Power Ledger (POWR) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $2.63 Million

Power Ledger (CURRENCY:POWR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. During the last seven days, Power Ledger has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar. Power Ledger has a market capitalization of $74.43 million and $2.63 million worth of Power Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Power Ledger coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000527 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003099 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00049629 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002769 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003103 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00014633 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $275.71 or 0.00854499 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006318 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Power Ledger Coin Profile

Power Ledger is a coin. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2017. Power Ledger’s total supply is 999,506,123 coins and its circulating supply is 437,385,997 coins. The official website for Power Ledger is powerledger.io . Power Ledger’s official message board is medium.com/power-ledger . Power Ledger’s official Twitter account is @PowerLedger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Power Ledger is /r/powerledger

According to CryptoCompare, “Power Ledger is a decentralized energy exchange platform. It incorporates energy applications, such as a P2P energy trading application that allows businesses to host trading on the platform. This technology enables the sale of surplus renewable energy generated at residential and commercial developments (including multi-unit/multi-tenanted) connected to existing electricity distribution networks, or within micro-grids. POWR is an Ethereum-based token that fuels the Power Ledger Ecosystem. POWR tokens serve as access permission tokens, allowing the Application Hosts and their consumers to gain access to the P2P trading features and other Power Ledger applications. To synchronize the ecosystem globally and create cross-market electricity compatibility, a second token, Sparkz, is used in Power Ledger's ecosystem transactions. Applications Hosts may convert their POWR tokens to Sparks when the ecosystem has been accessed. “

Buying and Selling Power Ledger

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Power Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Power Ledger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Power Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

