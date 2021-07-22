PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) & iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC) Financial Comparison

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) and iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PPD and iSpecimen’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PPD $4.68 billion 3.45 $153.69 million $1.13 40.71 iSpecimen N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

PPD has higher revenue and earnings than iSpecimen.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.3% of PPD shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of PPD shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for PPD and iSpecimen, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PPD 0 11 3 0 2.21 iSpecimen 0 0 0 0 N/A

PPD currently has a consensus target price of $42.95, suggesting a potential downside of 6.63%. Given PPD’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe PPD is more favorable than iSpecimen.

Profitability

This table compares PPD and iSpecimen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PPD 2.93% -29.55% 4.07% iSpecimen N/A N/A N/A

Summary

PPD beats iSpecimen on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

PPD Company Profile

PPD, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services. The company also provides laboratory services comprising bioanalytical, biomarker, vaccine science, good manufacturing practice, and central laboratory services. It serves pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, and government organizations, as well as other industry participants. The company has a collaboration with Science 37 to design, build, test, implement, and execute digital trials using Science 37's DCT SaaS-based technology platform. PPD, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina.

iSpecimen Company Profile

iSpecimen, Inc. provides technology that connects life science researchers who need human biofluids, tissues, and living cells for their research with biospecimens available in healthcare provider organizations worldwide. Its cloud-based technology enables researchers to search for specimens and patients across a network of hospitals, labs, biobanks, blood centers, and other healthcare organizations. The company develops and operates iSpecimen Marketplace, a proprietary online marketplace platform that connects medical researchers who need access to subjects, samples, and data with hospitals, laboratories, and other organizations who have access to them. It serves biopharmaceutical companies, in vitro diagnostic companies, and government/academic institutions. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

