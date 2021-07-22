Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC Cuts Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC decreased its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 26.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,939 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 92,115 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for approximately 3.6% of Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $69,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the first quarter valued at $43,000. 72.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.13.

In related news, COO Johan Deblaere sold 3,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.21, for a total transaction of $942,630.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 48,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,293,229.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.46, for a total transaction of $170,500.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,598,960.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 19,993 shares of company stock worth $6,123,144 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $313.46. 24,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,021,770. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $292.60. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $210.42 and a 52-week high of $317.12. The company has a market cap of $198.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.09.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

