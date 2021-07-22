Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Earns “Hold” Rating from Tudor Pickering

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Tudor Pickering in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Precision Drilling to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$40.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$76.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$45.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$45.86.

TSE PD traded down C$0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$42.84. The company had a trading volume of 212,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,057. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$44.69. Precision Drilling has a 1-year low of C$15.80 and a 1-year high of C$54.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.78, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of C$569.94 million and a PE ratio of -3.86.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported C($2.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($2.83) by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$236.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$233.25 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Precision Drilling will post -4.5100005 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

