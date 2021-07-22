Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Given “Hold” Rating at Tudor Pickering & Holt

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Tudor Pickering & Holt in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PD. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$47.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$76.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Precision Drilling to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$40.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$45.14.

Shares of PD traded up C$0.62 on Thursday, hitting C$43.51. 172,588 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,998. The stock has a market cap of C$578.86 million and a P/E ratio of -3.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.78, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$44.69. Precision Drilling has a one year low of C$15.80 and a one year high of C$54.72.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported C($2.70) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($2.83) by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$236.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$233.25 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Precision Drilling will post -4.5100005 earnings per share for the current year.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

